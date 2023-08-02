MasterChef season 13 episode 9 spoilers: The 250th episode!

Next week on MasterChef season 13 episode 9 we are going to have a chance to see something truly special — the 250th episode! This is a huge milestone that few shows get a chance to achieve, and the Fox reality competition has come up with a pretty fitting way in order to celebrate it.

For those of you who are not actually aware, one of the traditions that goes along with a milestone episode of a given TV show is that you have an enormous cake to celebrate. It’s random, but we tend to think it’s done because cakes look good in photos and you can send them out to the press. Within the world of the MasterChef Kitchen, things are obviously a little bit different. For this episode it will be the contestants baking the cakes, and this is one of the trickiest things they can possibly do. remember if they mess something up or burn the cake, they may not have time to fix it! This requires a lot of measurement and a heavy attention to detail.

To get some more insight on the strategy ahead, check out the full season 13 episode 9 synopsis below:

The remaining home chefs face the hardest challenge yet in this scrumptious celebration of MasterChef’s 250th episode! The kitchen heats up when the chef with immunity is tasked to assign each contestant with an iconic cake to recreate in the all-new “United Cakes of America” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1309) (TV-14 L)

As a viewer, we really just hope that there’s a lot of creativity here! After all, nobody needs to see the same sort of cake across the board. That’s especially the case when you have a challenge where the contestants spend a good bit of time staring at an oven.

