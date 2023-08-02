Riverdale season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Cold War paranoia?

As we prepare to see Riverdale season 7 episode 18 on The CW next week, it is abundantly clear that the end is near. We are only a handful of episodes away from the end of the series and with that in mind, we just hope that there are going to be some huge surprises along the way.

We know already that the show is seemingly not jumping around in time anymore, and we should go ahead and wipe that possibility off the board. So what are we going to see instead? Well, there are still possibilities for us to learn about the future of certain characters, just as there will be some jaw-dropping revelations that hit the characters hard. Then, there is the writers deciding to become a little bit of a historical drama with them throwing in a Cold War sentiment right into the middle of the story, as this is something that was very much going on at this time.

Want to get a few more details about the future now? Then go ahead and check out the Riverdale season 7 episode 18 synopsis below:

COLD WAR PARANOIA – As the gang gets swept up in Cold War paranoia, a new mystery brewing in Riverdale leads Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to suspect it may have ties to a string of suspicious murders in town. Archie (KJ Apa) reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) gives him a hard time about his poetry writing, and a shocking discovery involving her family shakes Betty (Lili Reinhart) to her core. Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & Greg Murray (#718). Original airdate 8/9/2023.

We’ve said it before, but it is worth repeating — no matter what the end of the series is, we just hope that it makes sense and is satisfying. We’re sure the creative team has thought a good bit about this already.

