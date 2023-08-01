Secret Invasion season 2: The status, one week later

Now that we are about a week removed from the season 1 finale arriving on Disney+, where do things stand in regards to Secret Invasion season 2? Is there a reason for any hope here?

Well, we should start off here by nothing that we more than understand if anyone has been curious about the future — or at least interested in more clarity about the role of future characters within the MCU. There were some polarizing story choices made here but to us, none draw a bigger eyebrow-raise than basically making G’iah the most powerful character in this world by a longshot. Think about it like this — she’s got just about every superpower at her arsenal, so wouldn’t you just send her in any time that there is a problem?

We do think that at some point, we are going to need a further explanation as to what Emilia Clarke’s character can or can’t do, or if there is some sort of expiration date on some of these super-Skrull abilities. A season 2 of this show could spell that out further, but we highly doubt that this is happening. Nothing has changed on this front over the past few days.

In the end, we think how we are meant to look at Secret Invasion is as a bridge between where things were with Fury, Rhodey and some other characters and where they will be moving forward. Remember that we learned that Don Cheadle’s character has actually been impersonated by a Skrull for years, and that leads to a lot of character stuff being explored there! We honestly wish that we had more of a deeper ending for Fury at the end of all of this, but we do tend to think that we will be seeing him again, and soon. This is not a character that will be gone forever.

If there is one takeaway that we hope people have from Secret Invasion, it is that less is sometimes more. This is not a world that has to be so crazy all the time!

