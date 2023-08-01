Big Brother 25 house tour: Is it hinting at big split twist, theme?

Just over 24 hours before the Big Brother 25 premiere on CBS, we have gotten a chance to see a full house tour. So what does it mean? Is there anything that we can speculate as of right now?

When we first saw the new house as introduced by Frankie, Britney, and Danielle, we thought that we were going fully into some sort of comic-book world. However, it seems like that is only partly the case and the reality is a bit more complicated. Instead, it seems like we’ve got a multiverse with everything from glamor to an upside-world to a post-apocalyptic world a la The Walking Dead. Does any of this factor into what’s happening with the central twist of the season? You can argue so…

Just from watching the new tour over at Entertainment Tonight, we tend to think that a split house or some sort of divide among players could be coming. It would make sense given the different look of the bedrooms, plus also the fact that there are a lot of physical divides between rooms. Take how the dining room, for example, feels like two separate things.

This would not be the first time at all that we have seen a breakdown into separate groups if it happens — we’ve seen larger chunks before, but also smaller groups of around four people.

One other theory we have

Given that this is a 100-day season, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a number of twists from the past spread throughout the entirety of the show. This would allow Big Brother to honor the past, but also make sure that the players are on their toes for a long time.

Based on what we’ve seen so far from the Big Brother 25 house, what do you make of it?

