Big Brother 25 cast revealed: Meet the sixteen new players!
Today, the great news was finally revealed when it comes to Big Brother 25 — we have already learned the entire cast!
This morning, the folks at CBS announced the sixteen houseguests taking part this go-around, and we have the oldest houseguest in years (63) plus also a Deaf contestant, a Sikh, and the son of former Survivor legend Cirie Fields. There are a LOT of interesting people here, plus strangely a Red, a Blue, and America. (Does America’s Vote have a new meaning?)
Below, you can get some more details about the whole group, at least as the network has announced them.
Name: America Lopez
Age: 27
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Name: Blue Kim
Age: 25
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Brand strategist
Name: Bowie Jane
Age: 45
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Name: Cameron Hardin
Age: 34
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Name: Cory Wurtenberger
Age: 21
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Name: Felicia Cannon
Age: 63
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Name: Hisam Goueli
Age: 45
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle, Wash.
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Name: Izzy Gleicher
Age: 32
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Professional flutist
Name: Jag Bains
Age: 25
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Name: Jared Fields
Age: 25
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Name: Kirsten Elwin
Age: 25
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Name: Luke Valentine
Age: 30
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Name: Matt Klotz
Age: 27
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Name: Mecole Hayes
Age: 30
Hometown: St Louis, Mo.
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Name: Red Utley
Age: 37
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Name: Reilly Smedley
Age: 24
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
Is this a good group?
On paper sure, but we have seen enough of this show to know that a lot of looks can be deceiving!
