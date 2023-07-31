Big Brother 25 cast revealed: Meet the sixteen new players!

Today, the great news was finally revealed when it comes to Big Brother 25 — we have already learned the entire cast!

This morning, the folks at CBS announced the sixteen houseguests taking part this go-around, and we have the oldest houseguest in years (63) plus also a Deaf contestant, a Sikh, and the son of former Survivor legend Cirie Fields. There are a LOT of interesting people here, plus strangely a Red, a Blue, and America. (Does America’s Vote have a new meaning?)

Below, you can get some more details about the whole group, at least as the network has announced them.

Name: America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Name: Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Name: Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Name: Cameron Hardin

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Cory Wurtenberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Name: Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Name: Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Name: Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Name: Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Name: Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Name: Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Name: Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Name: Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Name: Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Name: Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Name: Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

Is this a good group?

On paper sure, but we have seen enough of this show to know that a lot of looks can be deceiving!

What are you most excited to see heading into Big Brother 25?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates at the moment.

(Photo: CBS.)

