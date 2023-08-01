Big Brother 25 live feeds coming for free through Pluto TV

As we prepare for the launch of Big Brother 25 on CBS later this week, there will be more options to watch the live feeds than ever.

For everyone out there who is still interested in checking them out over on Paramount+, that option is still there for you! We don’t expect anything to change that much about that environment, including it being an ad-free space in a convenient app that stands the test of time.

Meanwhile, today’s news via Pluto TV is great news for those of you looking for a free, ad-supported option to check out the feeds this season. There will be four separate channels that offer individual live-feed streams, whereas the fifth will be a combined experience. It’s a similar interface in that way to what you get on Paramount+. We imagine the viewing experience will be similar to Big Brother After Dark, except it is around the clock and you have more viewing options. Given that Pluto TV is owned by Paramount, this is another opportunity for them to drive more revenue, especially since Big Brother is such a huge franchise when it comes to total streaming minutes viewed per season.

In a statement per Deadline, here is what Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming, had to say on the subject:

“The Big Brother Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream.”

We certainly think this is a net positive for the show to boost engagement and keep people hooked. We’re also glad that it’s not replacing the current option that is out there for those who prefer the ad-free experience.

What do you think about us getting more opportunities to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds?

(Photo: CBS.)

