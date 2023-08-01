The Bachelorette finale: Are Charity Lawson and Dotun engaged?

We really have one question leading into The Bachelorette finale, even if we are still weeks away: Are Charity and Dotun engaged?

Let’s be clear here that we are not necessarily trying to get ahead of ourselves here knowing that there is a good bit of competition still to come. However, you can also make a case that this is the most predictable end to a season that we’ve ever seen. The chemistry between the two of them is already top-tier, and from the moment she turned up for his hometown date, you could see it within her eyes that the feelings are already there. He is 100% the one for her unless something terrible happens, and we don’t think that it will.

As a matter of fact, we’d argue that the date between Dotun and Charity tonight is one of the best hometowns in Bachelor Nation history. Once again, here we go with the superlatives! It’s just hard to see a way in which this doesn’t happen, given that he seems to have everything that she is looking for and the emotional connection is there alongside the physical one.

Do the two still have to figure out whether or not their relationship works in the real world? For sure, since nothing is ever guaranteed within this particular show! Yet, we’d give them a better chance of being married than almost any other couple that has come out of this franchise. We do think that you’re happy to have a certain element of fame if you’re going on one of these shows, but we really don’t think it is the top priority for either one of them.

Now, let’s just hope that the rest of their journey is as amazing as what we saw over the course of tonight.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

