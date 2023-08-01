The Bachelorette: Aaron B. eliminated by Charity at hometowns

It felt pretty clear entering The Bachelorette episode 6 that we were going to see a good bit of drama happen at hometowns. After all, this is one of the most emotional parts of any given season of the show! Everyone has real feelings, but this is the part of the show where you start to better figure out whether or not you can see yourself in someone’s life.

In the end, this is where the bad news comes into play here for Aaron B. He was eliminated by Charity Lawson at the end of the episode, and it does raise the question as to what really happened here. Was it the hometown date? Maybe that’s a part of it, but we tend to think that there were questions here before that.

What happened to Aaron this season honestly feels like a story we’ve seen before in this world. Remember that he had a one-on-one date with Charity really early on in the process, and after that she ended up building some strong bonds elsewhere. That time apart really hurt him, and we do think Aaron found himself more mixed up in the Brayden situation that some other guys. That may have, as well, even if he was anti-Brayden and most of his antics.

In the end, though, we don’t necessarily think that this is the final time that we are going to be seeing Aaron within Bachelor Nation. We tend to think that just about everyone is going to be a candidate for Paradise who makes it this far. We’re not sure that Aaron will be the next lead, though. Out of the remaining guys, we tend to think that Dotun (if he doesn’t win), Joey, or maybe even an earlier boot like John are all strong candidates. There is also still some time for ABC to make a firm decision on this.

What do you think about Charity eliminating Aaron B. on The Bachelorette tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







