Stars on Mars season 1 episode 10: Is Lance Armstrong leaving?

Is Lance Armstrong leaving Stars on Mars during season 1 episode 10? The promo that aired last night suggested it is possible. Or, at the very least, he is concerned by the notion.

What is really interesting about where things are right now is pretty simple: It feels like we’re mostly circling the wagons as we watch the original cast members eliminate the newcomers. Were it not for Ronda Rousey voluntarily exiting, we could be in a situation where we lost three straight of the people who turned up late! This is one of the reasons why for us personally, we tend to think that the next person out the door is more than likely going to be Paul Pierce.

However, clearly Fox wants to build up some drama, and Lance in the previews does generate discussion. He has been a controversial figure for some of this season and we have seen him get into it already with Ariel Winter. He may think that he buried the hatchet somewhat with her last night, but did he? We do think that eventually, the two may target each other once the newer players are gone.

The biggest thing that we are curious about at this point is the simple question of how this competition is going to end, given that this is something that there is not a lot of clarity on at the moment and things could veer in a lot of different directions. For us personally, the #1 thing that we hoping for here is that strategy does reign supreme at the end of the day.

Is there enough strategy?

Well, that is something that we’ve criticized the show for over the summer. We do want to see more people actively play this game, given that it is more than just going out and completing missions.

