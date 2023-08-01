What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 promo: Chaos!

A little bit later this week, you are going to have a chance to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 — so what’s ahead? Well, we tend to think that there is going to be a lot of comedy in local news, at least if the latest promo is any indication.

After all, is it possible that Nandor the Relentless has put all of his vampire family in trouble, courtesy of an interview he does on the local news?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see in a promo the character speaking in an interview that will go out to much of New York City. (Also, he ends up being called “Nandor DiLaurentis” in an incredibly funny moment.) What does he say? That is not entirely clear, but it leads to Laszlo, Nadja, and everyone else starting to panic. Nadja for whatever reason has blonde hair, there seem to be traps, and in general, we could be set up for one of the craziest episodes of the season.

Also, it feels like this was a long time coming for a lot of these characters when you really think about it! The vampires have gotten increasingly reckless over the course of this season, and it was really just a matter of time before all of them end up in trouble. Obviously, if their truth ends up getting all the way out there, it’s huge trouble for them and other vampires.

However, we do need to also entertain another possibility for a moment — is it possible that a lot of these people are overreacting? We tend to think so.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

