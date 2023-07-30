What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6: ‘Urgent Care’

As we get a little bit further into What We Do in the Shadows season 5, is there going to be a medical emergency? Well, if nothing else, we do think that there’s a chance for more chaos within this particular world.

This one in particular could be an especially big problem. After all, are doctors going to be able to help Guillermo when he gets hurt? Or, is a certain problem about him turning into a vampire going to be an issue?

For a first tease for what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

When Guillermo is injured, Nadja takes him to Urgent Care. Colin has trouble feeding. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

We don’t think that we have to tell you why this episode is going to be hilarious — that is spelled out in pretty clear terms at this point! However, is this also going to be when Nadja learns the truth about what Guillermo is going through? We don’t exactly think that he’s going to be able to keep this a secret much longer, and it come be what makes this particular episode all the more exciting to watch. We’re prepared for that … but in general, we’re prepared for all sorts of fantastic stuff over the next few weeks. So far, season 5 has been every bit as good as some of the other ones we’ve seen — and that’s really hard to do as a show progresses.

Unfortunately for Colin Robinson, we tend to imagine that feeding is going to be harder after that meeting with the energy vampire council on this past episode. Can’t you argue that he flew a little too close to the sun?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

