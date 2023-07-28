What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5: A major problem

Next week on FX you’re going to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5, and this marks the perfect time to wonder the following: Are the vampires flying too close to the sun at this point? (Side note: We’re not talking about what Nandor did back in episode 3.

Over the first few weeks of this extremely funny season, one of the things that we have seen is that these characters are becoming more and more brave when it comes to being out in the open. Consider the antics at the mall, with the cops, or at the pride parade. In episode 4, Colin Robinson ran for office and tried to use a debate stage for the purpose of a mega-drain. We’re basically in a spot now where these characters have all put themselves at risk of being exposed … and this next installment titled “Local News” could amplify some of that further.

Want to get a few more details about what the future will hold here? Then go ahead and check out the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 5 synopsis:

Coverage of a local water main break brings unwanted attention to the vampires. Written by Sarah Naftalis; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

The more that people begin to recognize these characters, the more they could have questions. What happens when Nandor, Nadja, and the rest of these characters are actually out of the shadows? It’s a question that they could figure out in due time, if the current trend continues.

Of course, there is also another big-time secret to think about at present also: What is happening with Guillermo. At some point, is Nandor going to figure out that he was bitten by another vampire? It feels inevitable and in the end, we’ll have to see what transpires.

