The Bachelorette spoilers: See Charity and Xavier’s hometown date

In just a matter of hours a new The Bachelorette episode is going to be on ABC — do you want to learn more about it now?

Well, let’s just start off by saying that we’re going to see some really fun hometown dates, with one of the most interesting ones being tied to Xavier. He’s been a really interesting guy to watch all season, and there are a couple of things that make him stand out: His really good taste in fashion, but then also his knitting. It’s such a unique hobby to have, and we do think it’s another way to learn more about him in a short period of time.

Well, this is going to factor into Xavier’s hometown date with Charity Lawson, and you can see more of that play out within the latest sneak peek over at the link here. you can get a better sense through this of what it means to him, and he gets to share the hobby with Charity in a unique way. There’s a natural sweetness between the two of them and with that, it’s pretty easy to see why she wanted him to make it this far.

Are there still concerns? Absolutely, with the biggest one being that Xavier may still not be sure on whether or not he’s ready to engage at the end of this. We saw him sharing some hesitancy on everything on last week’s episode and that’s understandable. It’s also no slight against Charity in that it’s really hard to know if you’ve met the right person after such a short period of time, and you want someone to take the idea of an engagement seriously. However, it is also a part of The Bachelorette process and you sign up for it!

At the end of the day, though, remember this — it’s one thing to think that you are ready, and it’s another thing to actually go through with it. This is at least something to watch with Xavier moving forward.

