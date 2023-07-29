The Bachelorette hometown date spoilers: Charity, Joey, & tennis

As we prepare to check out Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelorette, it should be clear to everyone that hometown dates are a priority! Every single contestant will have a good bit of time to spend with Charity Lawson and within that, they may be able to further their connection to a certain extent.

So are there reasons to hope now for her and Joey’s long-term future? Well, the latest sneak preview for this episode may actually contain a slight cause for concern.

Here is what we are talking about at the moment. If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you will see Joey and Charity on a date in his home state of Pennsylvania. (While he lives in Hawaii, that’s not where his family is from.) Given his profession as a tennis instructor, we don’t think it’s a surprise that this would be a part of their time together. While there, Charity meets his uncle Joe and it seems like there are some fun moments. Joe doesn’t have anything negative to say about her at all in a confessional, but he does worry about his nephew. Is Joey really acting like himself? He says that there’s a “gut feeling” he has that seems to give him a certain element of pause.

Given that we don’t know any of these people, it can be really hard to be on the outside looking in and presenting any big judgments here one way or another. However, is it possible that Joey still has a part of his guard up due to it being on-camera? Or, is it just a function of him being caught up in a whirlwind of this romance? He and Charity, all things considered, have actually not spent that much time together.

We don’t necessarily see this as a warning flag that Joey is going home this coming week, but he’s probably losing to Dotun. Isn’t everyone losing to Dotun at this point?

