The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: August hopes

Are we going to have a chance to learn something more on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over the course of August, including a premiere date?

Well, we should really start off here by noting that if you want more of the series, you can still breathe easy that it is coming. However, it is clearly going to be a far longer wait than anyone out there is necessarily used to. Production has not started as of yet, and it actually wasn’t supposed to begin until August even before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Unfortunately, we are in a spot where these strikes are still happening, and the only way that they are going to be resolved is if the writers and actors are paid what they deserve. Here is a reminder that they want to go back to work. So what is going on right now is not a function of them refusing. They just want a sustainable wage and a long-term future.

Because of all of this, whatever news we were originally going to get in August is now news that is no longer going to be here, and we have to be prepared for it to be a few months, at least, until we can really think about production starting up.

Is there still a chance that season 6 premieres on Hulu in 2024?

In theory, sure, but that does not mean that anything is guaranteed. It could also be 2025. One of the big factors that could be a factor here in when the show starts filming is the weather — after all, much of The Handmaid’s Tale shoots in Toronto, and we know that the weather there can be absolutely brutal more often than not.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







