NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: August expectations

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning about an NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date over the course of August? What about something more on the show in general? We don’t think it’s a shock that people out there are going to want something more! We are talking here about a popular program with a great cast led by Vanessa Lachey. The earlier that we can get a peek into whatever the future could be, the better off we’ll all be at the end of the day.

Of course, this is where we do have to drop the hammer here and share some rather unfortunate news: You will be waiting for a while to learn a lot more. We are now almost three months into the WGA strike and over two weeks into things with SAG-AFTRA. Based on where this situation stands at present, we are going to be waiting for a good while longer in order to see these situations resolved. (Why can’t the writers and actors just get paid what they deserve?)

All current estimations suggest that these strikes will be going until we at least get around to late summer or early fall and because of that, the earliest we can see the show back on the air is January. This pretty much eliminates all possibility of us getting to learn a premiere date until at least production is underway. Why would CBS announce something before that?

Given that there are currently not any scripts, it is quite hard to get an accurate read on what lies ahead. The only thing that is currently known about the next chapter is that LL Cool J will have a pretty important recurring role, and that is more or less it.

