Stars on Mars season 2: Could Marshawn Lynch actually win?

We are preparing to dive into another crazy episode of Stars on Mars in the relatively near future and with that in mind, why not ask a crazy question? Is there actually a chance that Marshawn Lynch could win this whole thing?

Let’s just think about it for a moment here — at the start of the season, the NFL legend was mostly just a good source of comedic fodder. Yet, he has managed to stick around through multiple eliminations and at this point, there are so many bigger targets in the game. Cat Cora now has it out for Andy Richter, so some of the new arrivals are probably going to cannibalize each other at this point. Does this mean that he could actually sneak further into the game because of that? Sure, and everyone seems to like him across the board. Remember that at some point, Ariel Winter and Lance Armstrong could also target each other, and that is another distraction for him.

If there is one major issue that Marshawn has on Stars on Mars right now, it is that he has lost some major allies. Both Richard Sherman and Ronda Rousey each voluntarily left the game, and the two of them were his closest friends. We don’t want him to leave, but is he going to feel pretty lonely at this point? You gotta consider that.

As for the other top contenders right now, we do think that Porsha Williams has been pretty incredible, and she and Adam Rippon both seem pretty well-liked. If these three were all there at the end, we wouldn’t be shocked. Ariel seems to be trying the hardest to actually win, and we do appreciate that … but there is still the Lance factor to think about there.

(Photo: Fox.)

