Big Brother 25: The impact of 100-day season

For those of you who have not heard the news as of yet, Big Brother 25 is going to be very much a marathon. Think in terms of a 100-day season! This is already the longest season we’ve had of the US franchise, but it’s also easily the longest for live-feeders. After all, we’ve got night one feeds plus everything after the fact. Whoever wins this season is absolutely going to deserve it, and there is 100% no doubt about that.

So how will the season length actually impact the game? Of course, we do think that there are a number of things worth getting into on this particular subject…

First and foremost, there are 16 all-new houseguests taking part in the season. When you think about that number alone, it guarantees that there’s going to be at least one Battle Back. There has to be in order for the show to work and for there to still be at least one Double Eviction. There could even be two depending on how the show plays them! The only way that this may not be the case is if there is a secret returning player coming back, but we have not heard anything about that as of yet.

Meanwhile, we wouldn’t be shocked if producers do some other things to keep people in the house longer, including the idea of a Reset Week or something else where no one goes home. We honestly hope that Big Brother 25 takes its time eliminating people early; if there is a time to speed things up, it is later on in the game!

Here is our biggest fear entering the season: That the final few weeks are going to be a chore with just four or five people in the house. That is the part of the game that does not need to be dragged out at all.

