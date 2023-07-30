The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiere date hopes at HBO

Following the big, two-part finale tonight on HBO, what can we say when it comes to The Righteous Gemstones season 4? Is the show coming back?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and alleviate any concerns that people may actually have out there: You are 100% going to be seeing more of the comedy on the network moving forward. This news was confirmed just a matter of days ago, and the network also added that this is now the most-popular Danny McBride series ever when it comes to total viewers. Isn’t that worth celebrating?

Of course, the bad news now is the oh-so-simple fact that you are going to be waiting for some major stretch of time in order to see it back. How long are we talking? Obviously, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to have some sort of role to play here, and this is another reminder that a fair deal needs to be made with these writers and actors responsible for bringing shows like this to you.

Even with the strikes are over, though, even more patience could be required here. After all, remember for a moment that The Righteous Gemstones is one of those shows that is not on a specific schedule, and we’re not sure that you even want to do that with someone like McBride. The best thing that you can do is give him and the rest of the team proper time to come up with another brilliant story, and then give all of them time in order to make it.

Our hope is that season 4 could be here in the second half of 2024 — if not then, the first half of 2025 could make some sense. We’re sure that there are going to be questions about whether or not season 4 is the final one, given that McBride shows are not known for lasting forever. However, it’s too early to say anything with confidence on this subject.

