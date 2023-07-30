Grantchester season 8 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

There are so many different things worth getting into when it comes to Grantchester season 8 episode 5 on PBS, so where should we even start?

Well, we suppose that a good, natural place would be by noting that we are gearing up for the penultimate episode of the season. Whatever happens next week should carry over into the finale, and we should note that a big chunk of this will include some less-than-favorable circumstances for some key characters. Is Geordie going to be at the top of the list? Well, we should note that there is a particularly good chance of that.

Before we go further here, let’s just go ahead and share the full Grantchester season 8 episode 5 synopsis below:

Geordie is placed on desk duty as Elliot contrives to force him to resign. The next murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.

So is there a chance that we are actually going to see the Geordie character in some degree of danger? Technically, the answer here is yet … but we don’t think he is set to either lose his job or leave the show. While there is speculation that a cast member could be departing in the near future, we are actually talking here about Tom Brittney, who plays Will. Early indications are that he will exit during season 9, and we will once again have a new vicar.

What does make this particular story interesting for Geordie is actually quite simple: Can he really handle desk duty? We’re not sure that he can, given that he’s been so used to being out in the field and taking on challenges as they come in that way. This represents a pretty radical change from all of this.

(Photo: PBS.)

