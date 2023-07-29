The Witcher season 4 filming: When will it begin?

Now that we are on the side of The Witcher season 3, what can we say at the moment in regards to season 4? Some of it is obvious, whereas some other components are a little less so.

First and foremost, let’s begin by reminding you that moving forward, Liam Hemsworth will be the new Geralt. Not to mix metaphors too much with some different shows here, but the watch has ended for Henry Cavill. This is a franchise that doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon, but we imagine that they will have to work rather hard to convince viewers that the new era for these characters is every bit as important as what we’ve seen so far.

We’re sure that there is an eagerness for a lot of people involved to kick off season 4 and show everyone what they’ve been cooking up for a while, but you will be waiting for a while. According to Redanian Intelligence, the original plan was for season 4 filming to kick off in September. However, that has been pushed back to early 2024 in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike. It is going to take a lot of patience for us to get from point A to point B with this new chapter of the story, and we may not see it until early 2025 based on the typical timeline we get for this show and all of its lengthy post-production.

Now, we have heard in the past that there are some plans to have the transition between Cavill and Hemsworth make at least some element of sense. Whatever those plans are, though, are not altogether clear at present. We don’t think that there was anything within the season 3 finale that represents a clear signal here at all that change is coming.

Hopefully, in early 2024 we will at least get a better sense of what Liam looks like as the new Geralt — that would be a good starting-off point for whatever is next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

