After the end of Good Omens season 2, we 100% think that there is a LOT to be explored in a potential season 3. Sure, we don’t know for sure that it is going to happen, but there are certainly reasons for hope here!

Let’s just start things off here, though, by getting into the emotional ramifications of what we saw in the season 2 finale. Aziraphale and Crowley kissed! It’s something that fans have waited for quite some time to see, but it does not mean that they are set to live happily ever after (for forever). After all, Crowley had no interest in going to Heaven with Aziraphale after he was put in charge of it, and this leads to questions aplenty about where things go moving forward. Can they still find a way to be together? Is Aziraphale going to eventually move off this responsibility?

Of course, stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant are going to be rather coy about what lies ahead. Speaking per TVLine (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike), here is some of what Sheen had to say on the subject of this all-important relationship:

“Following how that relationship develops is something that audiences have really gotten into … So we’ve taken that very seriously, and Neil takes it incredibly seriously … Obviously, on the surface, they seem like they’re complete opposites. And yet, clearly they’re compelled toward each other in all kinds of ways.”

Now, we know that Neil Gaiman has vocalized that there is more story to be told for these characters, and while Prime Video has not announced a renewal, we’re pretty optimistic that it is going to eventually happen. Don’t be discouraged if there is not a lot of news over the next few weeks on the subject. After all, just remember where things stand within the aforementioned strike.

