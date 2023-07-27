Good Omens season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

With the big launch of Good Omens season 2 in mind today, why not start to look forward towards a season 3? We absolutely think that the demand for more is there … but whether or not that happens remains up to some powers-that-be.

For now, the folks over at Amazon’s Prime Video have not announced if we are getting another series, and nor do we think that they will for a while. After all, the WGA strike remains ongoing, and we tend to think that they would need to have some serious discussions with the creative team before officially bringing it back. With that being said, we can easily see some conversations after the strike ends, provided that the performance is as strong as we would expect.

After all, in a previous interview with Collider, Neil Gaiman himself revealed that he and Good Omens co-author Terry Pratchett had plotted out plans for a sequel to the original book. However, that is not the story being told for season 2. Gaiman goes on to say that “because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn’t feel that we could drive straight from season one into that … knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn’t have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves.”

Ultimately, season 2 could be a potential bridge to whatever that original sequel story could be, and the potential for more is very much there. It will also depend of course on Tennant and Sheen’s schedules, given that they are both extremely busy actors. However, why wouldn’t they want to come back here? It feels like this project is both creatively fulfilling and very much fun.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we? At least we know that there is potential for some reason great stuff in the years to come.

Do you want to see a Good Omens season 3 happen at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

