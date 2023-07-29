Invincible season 2 premiere: Robert Kirkman on long wait

Come November you are finally going to have a chance to see Invincible season 2, and of course this is a cause for great rejoicing! Of course, in the process this is also another chance to recognize that it has, in fact, been a really long wait since the first season wrapped up.

So why did it take so long for the animated superhero show to come back, especially when you consider its popularity? There are two different ways that this could be answered, with the short one being that “this show is complicated.” For the longer explanation, let’s just give you what source author Robert Kirkman had to say to TV Guide:

We ramped up for Seasons 2 and 3, we were fortunate enough to get both of them picked up at the same time. But all of that happened deep into the pandemic. And so we had to figure out how shows are made in the pandemic and rebuild the team. And when you see the show, when you see where we’re going with Season 2 and 3, this is just an insanely dense, complicated show. There’s a ton of different characters in every episode, there’s a ton of different locations. And so finding the systems and processes and getting it all up to speed has taken a lot more time than we wish it had. But it’s great to be back and also all of the work that was done in that gap is going to ensure that we have lived through the longest period of time there will ever be between a season of Invincible. Every other season, however long we go, the wait will be less.

That is at least comforting, and we know that the Atom Eve special was placed on Prime Video early to help ease the wait. Ultimately, we’re just happy that there are a lot of adventures still ahead, and we do tend to think that season 2 is going to be action-packed, dramatic, funny at times, and a whole lot more. It takes a lot for a superhero show to stand out in this crowded genre field and yet, we do tend to think that Invincible has done it.

