Invincible season 2 premiere date, Atom Eve special revealed

We recognize fully that the wait for an Invincible season 2 on Prime Video has been incredibly long. Isn’t it nice to know that the light at the end of the tunnel is almost here?

Well, on Friday the Amazon-owned streaming service announced a pair of big things pertaining to the Robert Kirkman adaptation. First and foremost, season 2 is going to be coming on November 3. Here is how it was put in a press release:

[Invincible will] premiere the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3, with new episodes weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Two will premiere in early 2024.

We are a little bit surprised that a short season like this at all would split up its story into chunks, but it also doesn’t sound like there’s some sort of huge hiatus that will be jammed in the middle. Story-wise, here is what we can say courtesy of the official synopsis:

Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Now, the other great news…

If you really don’t want to wait for some great, show-related content, there is right now a brand-new special on the streaming service themed entirely around Atom Eve (voiced by Gillian Jacobs). If you wanted to have a better understanding of who she is and where she came from, that’s a great opportunity. Just think of this as a nice little prequel to what is coming up next, and of course there will be a nice bit of action and comedy to go along with it.

