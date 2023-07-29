Billions season 7 spoilers: Axe’s new life

Just in case you were wondering when you would see more of Bobby Axelrod on Billions season 7, let’s just say the show won’t keep you waiting.

In theory, it is actually possible that you are going to be seeing Damian Lewis back during the premiere, but we can’t 100% confirm that as of yet. However, we can tell you with full assurances that he will be featured in the second episode of the final chapter (airing August 20). This is important for many different reasons, with the biggest one being allowing us to better understand where he is, plus also how much his life has changed since fleeing the country.

For a few more details all about this, check out the full Billions season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

Prince recruits campaign support and encourages the Prince Cappers to aim high under a new directive for big swings. Chuck negotiates with a ghost from his past to advance a new agenda. Axe shares a glimpse into his new life.

We can also go ahead and confirm at this point that we are going to be seeing at this point Piper Perabo back as Prince tries to present a united front within his personal life. This is of course, all a part of his hope to be elected President, a job that he’s not really all that qualified for. What are some of his credentials? Well, he is rich … and that’s really the end of it. This is not a guy who is bringing a whole lot to the table beyond this, but that’s not exactly stopping him at all!

Given everything at stake in the final season, we’re sure that we’ll see a lot of interesting debates and big surprises … but that doesn’t mean that Showtime is giving you the goods right now. For some stuff, you’ll have to wait a good while.

