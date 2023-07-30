Tough as Nails season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at CBS?

Following the big season 5 finale tonight on CBS, can you expect to see a Tough as Nails season 6 renewal down the road? Or, is this poised to be the final chapter for the Phil Keoghan hosted competition show?

If you are reasonably concerned about the future of the series, we understand based mostly on the super-strange way in which this season aired. New episodes were posted two times a week in the middle of the summer, and one of these two times was actually on Friday nights! We don’t have to tell you that this is not an easy set of timeslots and unfortunately, we do tend to think it makes an impact on the ratings. This is probably one of the reasons why season 5 averaged just a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a drop from the 0.3 averaged in season 4.

If there is a silver lining here, though, we can tell you that season 5 actually averaged more live viewers a week than season 4! What we’re trying to say here is that there were actually more people who watched Tough as Nails this summer than the last time it was on, at least in terms of live viewing. They just weren’t all in the same ad-friendly demographic.

Even still, we do think there’s a chance that more of the competition show is coming, especially when you consider the current super-delicate state of things when it comes to the entertainment community as a whole. Depending on how long the writers and actors’ strikes last, CBS could need more reality programming — which then means this show could get more seasons. Of course, we hope that it does regardless. This is the sort of show that works great as a fill-in if you need something to occupy a chunk of your schedule. It is not super-expensive to make and at this point, has a pretty loyal audience.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better sense of what lies ahead for Tough as Nails over the next several weeks.

Do you want to see a Tough as Nails season 6 renewal happen on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments!

(Photo: CBS.)

