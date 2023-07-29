And Just Like That season 2 episode 8: Carrie, Aidan obstacles

As many of you may be aware at this point, And Just Like That season 2 is now largely in the home stretch! There are a handful of stories left and for Carrie Bradshaw, we may be at the most exciting time yet.

After all, just remember what just transpired! At the conclusion of episode 7, she and her former beau Aidan took off to a hotel together, suggesting that they are about to reignite a romance that a lot of people were rooting for back in the day. There is obviously no guarantee that they will end up together when the dust actually settles, but there’s a chance here to play a story all about two people reconnecting after many years apart, and also trying to figure out whether or not they can overcome their past.

In speaking about some of the obstacles the two may face — and potentially how serious some of those are — here is what Sarah Jessica Parker told The Hollywood Reporter prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“I think they would project a hurdle and discover that there is less so … They are mature adults. They’ve had a lot of experience; separate lives, children, the loss of a husband. Just everyday accumulation of life events that make you better equipped to deal with another person you love or value or have affection for. And so I think … you prepare yourself for an obstacle that may not exist.”

There are certainly still some insecurities or past traumas that they are dealing with — we saw some of that with Aidan and Carrie’s place. Yet, what makes the two different right now is the ability to come up with solutions to various problems. If they want to figure out some sort of proper future together, we tend to think that they will find a way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

