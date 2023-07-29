Only Murders in the Building season 3: The role of the Arconia

We know that there is a lot to be excited about entering Only Murders in the Building season 3, but let’s discuss the building itself for a moment, shall we?

After all, the Arconia was an enormous component to both the first two seasons of the show, and that makes a great deal of sense given that both Tim Kono and Bunny Folger were killed there. However, things are about to be a little bit different moving forward. The new victim entering season in Ben happens to be a Broadway performer. He was killed on stage during the opening night of Oliver’s play. In theory, there is no guarantee that the Arconia is going to play much of a huge role here at all.

So, what will the actual future be? Let’s just say that you shouldn’t worry too much. In a spoiler-free review for the third season Collider reveals that the building still has a substantial part to play coming up, and we are going to see a number of familiar residents turn up here and there. We tend to think that the creative team is cognizant of how important the Arconia is to the show, but at the same time, also the importance of mixing things up beyond just that. If you keep killing off people in the same exact space, you start to see the show become a little bit less realistic … and you are already threading the needle when it comes to some of this in the first place.

It’s possible that Ben was a resident of the building. Or, that many of the suspects live there alongside Oliver, Charles, and Mabel! In the end, we’re pretty happy to get something akin to answers in just a little over a week.

(Photo: Hulu.)

