Up Here canceled; no season 2 coming to Hulu

If you were hoping that Up Here at Hulu was building up towards some sort of exciting season 2 future, the following bit of news is probably going to be depressing.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the Mae Whitman – Carlos Valdes musical series is not going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. While we did hope following the finale that there was a chance that we’d seen something more, it was never guaranteed.

After all, remember for a moment that musical series by nature can be somewhat polarizing, and we know that it can be hard to both get them off the ground and then also ensure that they stay put long-term. While Glee managed to run for a solid six seasons, even a cult favorite like Smash only lasted for a couple of years before it was gone. It also didn’t help Up Here that it did not necessarily have a ton of big names; also, we don’t believe that it had some enormous campaign behind it when it premiered. There may be some people out there who never even heard of it!

So is there still a chance that another party comes in and delivers a season 2 later on? We don’t think that we can rule anything out! However, at the same time it has become increasingly rare for networks and streaming services to step in and save shows, even with all of the options that are out there. It is even more unlikely that we are going to see something happen in the midst of a writers’ and actors’ strike.

In the end, we just hope that the cast members involved here get some opportunities to do some other really great stuff down the road. We certainly know that the talent is here! Just remember for a moment that Valdes and Whitman were both a part of some fan favorites before this in The Flash and also Good Girls.

