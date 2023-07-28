Loki season 2 poster teases Tom Hiddleston, variants aplenty

Are you ready to see Loki season 2 premiere over at Disney+? Sure, we recognize that we are still a little over two months away, but it’s never too early to get excited, right? We already know that Tom Hiddleston is fantastic as the title character, and we tend to think that in general, a lot is going to be riding on this particular to succeed.

What is the reason for that? Well, you really do not have to look any further than the recent performance of Secret Invasion. It feels pretty clear to say that it did not set the ratings world on fire and because of that, there is more pressure on just about every other show out there to effectively deliver the goods. Loki in particular has a lot of goodwill built up through the character’s time in the MCU, so the hope here is that we are going to get a series once again that is weird, imaginable, and a whole lot more.

Just like you would probably expect, the powers-that-be are not giving away all too much yet when it comes to what lies ahead here. However, if you head over to TVLine, you can see a new poster for the second season that features a number of different Loki variants all running around a clock. This is basically just a reminder of the sort of legwork that we are going to get from this character over the course of the upcoming episodes.

Will there be other faces, both familiar and new? Sure, but we also don’t tend to think that the folks at Disney+ are going to give all that much away about it in advance.

(Photo: Disney+.)

