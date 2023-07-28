Outlander season 8: Sam Heughan on eventual ending

At this point, we don’t think that it is some earth-shattering revelation out there that Outlander season 8 is the final one. The cast and crew have known this for a while and while filming won’t likely begin for many months still, everyone has to emotionally prepare in advance!

Heck, you can argue that everyone to date is already getting a little bit prepared for the process. Speaking on the subject to the Radio Times, here is what Sam Heughan had to say about the end of season 7:

It’s been such a crazy, incredible, rewarding journey. Ten years, seven seasons in, and we’re going to do one more eventually. But I think we’re coming to realise we’re towards the end, and that it’s going to be quite a life-changing moment. The show has been my life for a long time. I’ve made friends, we’re basically a family, and it’s going to be very odd not to see everyone again. When we finished series seven, we all realised that was the last but one. And you could feel it… There’s going to be a lot of sadness.

We imagine that the end of Outlander for a lot of these characters is going to be akin to the end of a really great chapter. There is a certain excitement to knowing that you have achieved something great, but there are so many people and memories that you are going to cherish. You will continue to be friends with your colleagues, but the experiences will never be the same.

There are ten episodes currently set for Outlander season 8 and while it will mark the end of this show, that does not mean it is the end for the franchise. Just remember that there is the prequel series coming in Blood of My Blood at some point, and other spin-offs are possible.

