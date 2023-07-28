Men in Kilts season 3: Sam Heughan on show’s possible future

Following the upcoming Men in Kilts season 2 premiere, is there going to be a chance at a season 3? We recognize that this is still very-much early! Yet, it is something that we know that fans of Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan would be eager to have. This is a really fun show that allows us to see the world through the lens of two friends unafraid to spoof themselves (and each other). You also learn a little something along the way.

We’ve always said that this show could go on forever, and it really just depends on how eager the two stars are to keep making it. Luckily, it does very much seem like that interest is there! Speaking on the matter to the Radio Times, here is just some of what Heughan had to say about the future:

…Who knows? Season two, for which we were in New Zealand, is coming out in August. That was a great adventure and really fun. We’ve got ideas and we’d love to do another one. But I guess we’ll see what our bosses say and if the fans enjoy it. We love making it. I love working with Graham and driving him mad and exploring new places together.

In other words, a season 3 will come down to the viewership of season 2, not that this is much of a surprise. We imagine that if it can get a high percentage of fans who love Outlander, it will be more than fine, especially since this show does not require anywhere near the same sort of budget. It’s also short enough that it can be dropped into just about any time of the year. In this instance, it serves as a great way to keep people waiting between the first and second halves of Outlander season 7.

Related – Have you seen the trailer for Men in Kilts season 3 as of yet?

Are you hoping for an opportunity to see a Men in Kilts season 3 at some point in the future?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates coming up before long.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







