Secret Invasion season 1 finale: Why no post-credits scene?

We know that there is a lot to talk about in the wake of the Secret Invasion season 1 finale — which absolutely was polarizing to a lot of people. It brought a lot of stuff to the table and yet, we do think there are some things viewers are left a little bit frustrated over.

For the time being, though, let’s just look at a question that we know a lot of people have. Why wasn’t there a post-credits scene? These are notorious within the Marvel Universe as a way to set the stage for something more, but they didn’t quite happen here. Instead, the end of the story (crazy G’iah battle scene and all) was functionally it.

Based on what director Ali Selim told TVLine about this very subject, it’s pretty clear that there was nothing specifically that needed to be thrown out there in such a way:

“That’s a good question for Kevin Feige and the MCU at large … I know that they use these movies and series to launch things, or to wrap things up, and post-credit sequences serve to do that.

“I don’t know what they’re launching with this show … I do know what they’re wrapping up, which is Nick Fury’s internal struggle with aging and with his sense of purpose and his sense of ‘other,’ which I think gets wrapped up really well. And there’s not much else to say about that, so I don’t know that a post-credits sequence would help. But I also am certain they’re launching some things with what’s going on at the end of this series, and I guess they didn’t feel that any of those things warranted a post-credits sequence.”

This is really the crazy thing about working on a Marvel product — you want your show to be outstanding, but you realize that it also exists within a larger ecosystem that you have no functional control over at all! We can’t even imagine how bizarre that must be in a lot of ways.

