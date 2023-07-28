Too Hot to Handle season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big season 5 finale today on Netflix, are you going to see a Too Hot to Handle season 6 renewal? Or, is this the end?

Before we break down the reasons why the streaming service is probably going to bring the show back. For starters, it’s become such a staple there! They can use it to navigate talent to other shows, and we tend to think that at this point, it’s probably not that expensive to pull off compared to the other shows they have. The only thing that probably costs them a ton of money is staging those fake reality shows that we tend to get at the start of the season.

Now, there’s another reason why we’re also going to probably see more in the future — Netflix needs content. Remember for a moment here that we are deep into a writers’ strike that has gone on for the past few months; beyond that, actors have also been on strike for two weeks. To date, we’ve yet to see any evidence that these are going to end anytime soon, and reality shows can continue to film during these instances. They also don’t take an incredibly long period of time to film.

So long as we get some sort of news on a season 6 renewal over the next few months, it is pretty easy to imagine that another season could ready in the spring or summer of next year.

Will there be any big format changes?

We imagine that there could be some new challenges but beyond just that, we don’t think that there is going to be any other big-time surprise. Why in the world would there be? This is a show that has pretty clearly figured out what works for them and because of that, there’s no reason to fix it. Mostly, it just comes down to making sure that the right people are cast.

Do you want to see a Too Hot to Handle season 6 renewal over at Netflix?

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

