Is Sam Heughan leaving Outlander, and is there any reason at all to be worried about the future of Jamie Fraser on the show?

Well, let’s just say that we did not see the end of this episode coming by any means — we saw the show focus so much of the battle tonight from William’s point of view and with that, we almost forgot about what was going on elsewhere. Jamie was shown, in the closing seconds, in extremely bad shape on the ground. Meanwhile, the folks at Starz were pretty careful in what they chose to show and not show when it comes to what lies ahead in episode 8.

Now, let’s just make it clear: Outlander is not writing out Heughan from the story. That feels almost impossible! He’s a producer on the show and, beyond that, he and Caitriona Balfe are the biggest stars. Jamie also survives this battle in the books, and we don’t think there is some radical departure coming from the source material.

Instead, we tend to think that the big question that you have to wonder about here is how Claire is going to be able to help save him — we know that she will stop at nothing to protect and care of him.

Also, remember this…

While Jamie is in pretty bad shape right now physically, there is also another emotional question to think about here. We also have to wonder about what’s going to happen in the event that he is ever forced to really confront his son William on the battlefield. This is, easily, one of the richest stories for Sam as an actor in some time and really, he is just one of many performers in this position.

What did you think about the shocking end of Outlander season 7 episode 7, and what happens next with Jamie?

