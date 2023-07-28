Outlander season 7 episode 7: What happened to Jemmy?

Given that Outlander season 7 episode 7 put time-travel at the center of the story, you had to expect a big reveal here, right? Well, we had it, but we can’t exactly say that it is something that is going to make anyone relieved at all.

Then again, when has this show made people relieved?

From the moment we met Rob Cameron, it was pretty clear that this guy was troubled … and that’s just putting it lightly. He hit on Brianna, showed up unannounced for dinner, and then managed to stumble into all of Roger’s information about time travel. He also read the letters and, from there, kidnapped Jemmy and seemingly took off through the stones with him. He did not necessarily know that it would work, but he did it nonetheless. Why? Well, we tend to think that there are more answers coming, whether it be in episode 8 or the second half of this season.

We already know from the preview for episode 8 that Roger wants to go after them, but we feel already for him given just how desperate this situation is at the moment. Remember here that there’s no guarantee that he can find him and, in general, there are so many different things that remain currently unclear about the rules of time-travel, no matter what it is that Roger has learned already.

If nothing else, this is quite the huge cliffhanger, and it is something that could bring Roger eventually back into Jamie and Claire’s world. These two different timelines are about to be mixed up all over again, not that this should be that great of a surprise. Did you really think that we would be seeing a lot of these worlds separated forever?

Elsewhere in this episode, let’s just say that there is an epic battle — and, beyond just that, Jamie could be in grave danger…

What did you think about Outlander season 7 episode 7, especially what happened to Jemmy?

