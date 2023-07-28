Swagger season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Homecoming’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to see Swagger season 2 episode 7 — so what are you going to be seeing throughout it?

For starters, this is a story titled “Homecoming,” and we know that this is a particularly notable time in any young person’s life. There is a pretty profound past-meets-present quality to this and beyond just that, it’s a chance for everyone to have a little bit of a larger celebration. Of course, does that mean that any characters are actually going to have a chance to celebrate? Well, one of the things that has been central to the series for a while is the pressure that gets put on these young people at a very early age.

Below, you can see the full Swagger season 2 episode 7 synopsis with a few more details:

With scholarship offers revoked, Jace is determined to impress college scouts. CJ has a secret.

Is there anything in here that is particularly shocking? Hardly, but what Jace is doing here is something that is really authentic to this world — young athletes having to put everything on the line to get a chance at making it on-campus. Remember that with Kevin Durant on board this show behind the scenes, the producers have a lot of experience that they can tap into — whether it be his stories or those from the people he grew up with. This is a lot of stress to put on someone at this point in their life, especially in the case of Jace — with the scholarship offers gone, what does this mean when it comes to the number of chances he has left?

We are not at the end of the season yet, but it’s clear that we are getting closer. Just by virtue of that alone, we would say to expect for things to become a little bit more emotional as the rest of the story plays out.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

