Outlander season 7 episode 7 video: Jamie, Claire, & glasses?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Outlander season 7 episode 7 on Starz in under twelve hours, prepare for more drama than ever. After all, just consider where things stand at present in this world! We are only two episodes away from a long hiatus, and we are gearing up for an epic battle within the Revolutionary War that could have huge ramifications.

Also, go ahead and remember this: There could be huge personal implications for Jamie and Claire Fraser, as well. Is William Ransom about to understand the truth about who he really is?

There will be some huge, highly-dramatic moments … but rest assured, there are going to be some opportunities to laugh as well. If you visit the link here now, you can see a particularly lighthearted sneak preview for this week’s episode focused almost entirely on Jamie and Claire Fraser. Sam Heughan’s character finds himself a book, which is a nice little throwback to what he was doing back when he was working at the print shop in season 3.

Also, this scene serves to inform us that Claire needs some glasses. She is getting older and with that, her eyesight is starting to fade. Given her profession (which does involve attention to detail), this is probably something that she needs to attend to at some point, no? We don’t think that there is any other way to look at this for the time being.

Amidst this lighthearted moment, Jamie and Claire have to prepare to fight for America’s independence. We all know how the war eventually ends in the history books, but does that mean that we are going to see it reflected exactly on the show? For the time being, we consider an answer to that to be a pretty clear “no.”

(Photo: Starz.)

