Outlander season 7 episode 7 spoilers: The Rob Cameron story…

We know that Outlander season 7 episode 7 is coming in a matter of days and with that, of course, comes new developments. In the present, there are a couple of big things that Roger and Bree are going to have to deal with. One of them is tied to the sudden arrival of Buck MacKenzie within this timeline. Another one, meanwhile, is the presence of Rob Cameron.

On the surface here, Brianna’s new colleague has a knack for presenting himself in a certain way, even to the point where he can succeed in inviting Roger and his wife to a dinner party. However, and as is the case often with characters on this show, there is far more to him than is initially clear. Let’s just say that Chris Fulton’s character here is going to become a problem sooner rather than later.

In speaking on this a little bit further in an interview with Insider, here is some of what executive producer Maril Davis had to say:

“Right now, we just see that Rob is someone that Brianna works with and he’s a good guy, but he might have nefarious things up his sleeves … Rob Cameron is not someone to be trusted.”

We would anticipate that there is going to be some sort of big development with this character that happens over the next couple of episodes. After all, just consider the simple fact that in multiple interviews, we have heard cast members and producers say in the past that Roger and Bree are not necessarily safe just because they are in another time period. There are still some threats that are awaiting them, and Rob could be one of the biggest ones.

There are still two more episodes ahead before we get to the midseason hiatus, and absolutely we expect at least one jaw-dropper to come. It would be shocking, in the end, if that didn’t happen.

