The Righteous Gemstones renewed for season 4 at HBO

For everyone who was hoping that The Righteous Gemstones season 3 finale was not the end of the series, we have great news!

Today, the folks at HBO have confirmed that the Danny McBride comedy is officially coming back for another batch of episodes. We always thought that the network was going to want more episodes down the road, but there was still an element of uncertainty here. Consider that a function of McBride being someone who tends to end his shows earlier than expected. This network in particular tends to be drive more by creators and stories, and if season 3 was meant to be the end, that would’ve been it regardless of overall viewership.

(Now that we’ve said that, it is worth pointing out that The Righteous Gemstones is now officially the most-watched show Danny has ever had at the network, with it averaging 4.9 million viewers.)

In a statement confirming the big season 4 news, here is some of what Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series had to say:

Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES. As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season.

When is the fourth season going to be premiering?

Well, let’s just say that we could be waiting for a good while for it. We don’t think that HBO is going to rush things along, and that is without even considering the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike. Work can’t begin until these parties get a deal that is truly reflective of their work, so we could be looking at either late 2024 or early 2025 here and we’ll have to wait and see what pans out in the end.

(Photo: HBO.)

