Only Murders in the Building season 3: Who killed Ben? Suspects

In a little over a week, we are going to have a chance to check out the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere on Hulu. Are you ready for that? We are certainly prepared to get into our favorite subject — talking about possible suspects!

Now, as many of you know, the victim at the heart of the story this time around is Paul Rudd’s character of Ben, an egocentric theater performer who died on stage on opening night for Oliver’s play. He was seemingly poisoned, but who is responsible for it? It’s still early (we just saw the trailer!), but we are curious about this already and we’ve rounded out suspects…

Loretta – Meryl Streep’s character has already been established as having some sort of motive. Ben wanted her fired from the play! She’s not a great actress, but she probably wanted to keep her job.

Tobert – The documentarian is a new character played by Jesse Williams. It would be nice to have a male killer this season, but we don’t see him as a perfect candidate. For starters, it may be a little too similar to how season 2 ended depending on how it’s played.

Matthew Broderick’s character – We don’t know who he is playing … but why wasn’t his casting announced?

Kimber – She is described in the trailer as a “TikTok addicted starlet,” and she is clearly a part of the play. We saw Charles tell Ben to “stay away from her” at the end of the season 2 finale. Is this who he was talking about? Could there be a complicated past there?

Charles – It’s very unlikely, but the two didn’t like each other clearly!

Ben – Hey, this show does like to get crazy. What if he staged his own death to generate the most conversation possible, knowing he was about to be killed anyway?

What are your early predictions heading into Only Murders in the Building season 3?

