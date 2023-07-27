The Rookie season 6 premiere date: The best-case scenario

If you are still out there and wondering about The Rookie season 6 premiere date at ABC, we understand the curiosity. After all, there is a good bit to consider here! It has been a long time already since the end of season 5 and at this point, production would already be underway on the latest batch of episodes.

So what is actually going on here? Well, the answer is complicated, as it almost always is within a situation like this. The network had already revealed back in May that the Nathan Fillion drama was not on the fall schedule, with the reason for that being tied to the writers’ strike. Since that time, the actors of SAG-AFTRA have begun a strike of their own and by virtue of that, you can argue that there is even more confusion and chaos than ever as it remains unclear when we will see the cast and crew go back to work. They can’t do it without scripts!

We should go ahead and note here that at some point, we do anticipate work to kick off again on the latest batch of episodes, and we are not in some situation where we expect for all of this to last forever. It’s just going to depend on when the networks, studios, and streamers decide to give everyone involved what they deserve. Writers and actors deserve fair wages!

For now, the best-case scenario for The Rookie remains that we do get a chance to see the premiere this January but in order for that to happen, the strikes will probably need to end by late summer. Otherwise, it could be February or even later.

As for the episode count…

As of right now, the most we could probably end up getting is somewhere within the 13-15 range, but once again this could lessen the longer things go. We would advise you to prepare for anything.

