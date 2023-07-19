The Rookie: Feds season 2: ABC is STILL deciding renewal fate

With the way that things are currently going when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 2, is the network still going to be debating this show’s future all the way in 2029? We’re exaggerating of course, but it does feel that way at times.

According to a new report from TVLine, the powers-that-be at ABC are still trying to figure out whether they want to bring back the Niecy Nash-Betts show for more episodes, and in a lot of ways it does feel crazy that we are still at this point. The network and the studio still have a hold on the show’s cast, but given that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are still going on, it would be rather hard for them to book new projects at the moment regardless.

The big question mark at this point is why the network is dragging their feet on a decision at this point, especially since it is clear at this point that there is not going to be any new scripted programming for the fall. If you want to bring Feds back for a season 2, then you are probably looking at 10-15 episodes that would air in either the winter or the spring. They should have a sense of what the ratings are at present and also whether or not it would fit into the rest of their schedule.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we’re going to get a firm decision within the next month, given that you can argue that for the past several weeks, they have taken a wait-and-see approach because of the strikes. They cannot really do that anymore.

Also, this really is where we should come in here and remind everyone that the networks and streaming services do need to step up and pay everyone what they deserve. It would certainly change the fabric of the industry in a good way at this point, no?

Do you still think that we are going to be seeing The Rookie: Feds season 2 happen at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some additional updates on the future.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







