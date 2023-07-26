Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox with season 13 episode 8?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — we want to see things continue! We’re coming off of an intense challenge in the field and with that, we are getting back to when the show shines the most, in our opinion — getting to watch contestants in the kitchen, doing things that really test the creativity of the contestants. The regional twist is going to keep factoring into things like Mystery Boxes and elimination challenges, so don’t expect that to change moving forward.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of bad news: If you were wanting more of the culinary competition in a few hours, you’re going to have to wait. There is no installment tonight. This isn’t a really long hiatus, as we are going to see MasterChef back on the air come August 2. Still, wouldn’t it be nice to see it on tonight? In theory, sure, but there’s still a lot of summer left. The crazy thing is just that come August 2, we’re still going to be relatively early in the competition and there are still 17 home cooks remaining!

To get a few more details about the next challenge, go ahead and see the full MasterChef season 13 episode 8 synopsis below:

The top 17 home chefs return to the kitchen for their second Mystery Box Challenge, but this time with a twist – one region will begin the challenge 10 minutes behind the rest. With one box per region, the chefs must race against time to incorporate flavors from home in their dishes and impress the judges in the all-new “Birds of a Feather Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, August 2 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1308) (TV-14 L)

Our hope moving forward is simply that this and every other challenge does serve as a good way to get to know the remaining contestants a little bit better, while also establishing more who the real favorites are. At this point, we still don’t even think it’s that solidified.

