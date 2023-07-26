Secret Invasion season 1 finale: The truth about Rhodey

It goes without saying that the Secret Invasion season 1 finale contained a handful of big reveals — including one about Rhodey that 100% we did not see coming.

So what happened here? Basically, what we learned over the course of the episode was Don Cheadle’s character, or at least the version of himself we have been seeing for years, was not actually the real guy. Rather, it’s been a Skrull in disguise seemingly ever since the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Think about that for a moment, and then process all the things that the real Rhodey has been gone for, including the death of one Tony Stark. This means that there’s so much that he has to learn about, and probably an emotional journey that we’re going to go on with him over the next few projects he’s a part of.

With this being said, it also means that a lot of War Machine fans could be pretty darn confused if they don’t end up watching this show at some point. We know that Marvel has been developing some other projects that Cheadle could be included in moving forward, and we just hope that they still happen amidst a lot of the change-over in the Bob Iger regime and recent quotes suggesting that the amount of MCU projects out there will be cut down. We can say the same thing about other shows we want down the road, including more of Moon Knight, which was awesome and has been forgotten about over time.

So was the Rhodey reveal the biggest moment of the finale? You can argue maybe, at least if you are a really longtime fan of the character and wanted to see more of him. Of course, there’s one other big thing we’re taking note of…

Related – Is G’iah basically too powerful at this point?

What did you think about the big Rhodey reveal at the end of the Secret Invasion season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







