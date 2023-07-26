Only Murders in the Building: Who is Matthew Broderick playing?

If you missed the big news earlier today, the official Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer has been released! Not only that, but we also have news on a major addition to the cast in Matthew Broderick.

So who in the world is he playing? Well, that’s certainly a good subject to think a lot about at the moment given that he has such limited screen time in here. You see him wearing casual clothes, and he is holding a book that has some sort of markers or annotations sticking out of it. Is this some sort of script, or is he doing something else within the building?

If we had to come up with a theory at present, it’s that Broderick could be taking the role of Sting or Amy Schumer as the famous person who lives in the Arconia — though that would be slightly weird given that Sarah Jessica Parker would also be there, no? Maybe he’s renting out a room as some sort of office? He doesn’t come across immediately like he is playing an actor in Oliver’s play, but that may be intentional.

For now, our thinking is that Matthew’s role is probably not going to be anywhere near as substantial as Meryl Streep or Paul Rudd, who are both included in the opening credits. Our thinking instead is that he could be in a few episodes and work to push the story in some interesting directions. As someone who loves some of his movies over the past few decades, he is a really exciting addition to an overall excellent cast.

