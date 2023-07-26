Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6 (finale): A cliffhanger ahead?

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see Secret Invasion season 1 episode 6, otherwise known as the big finale. Want to know more of what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, let’s get into the idea of if there’s going to be a cliffhanger, given that it’s not altogether straight-laced. There is certainly more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming, but not so much this particular show. This was, from the start, designed to be a one-season thing, and even if it wasn’t, we’re not sure the overall reception would get them that excited about doing more.

Yet, we know that the Marvel storytelling mechanism often forces them to tie one project to the next, so there should be at least either a post-credit scene or some sort of tease at the end of this show. Odds are, it is going to connect to Disney’s next big movie project in The Marvels. What about Loki? To us, that’s a little more unlikely since it is on a separate end of some of the stuff that Marvel is doing right now. We tend to think that season 2 of the Tom Hiddleston series is more likely to tie into some of the upcoming Avengers projects than anything else, and those are, at least at present, a good ways off into the future.

If there is a big problem that Secret Invasion has faced this season, it is probably that approach that bigger is often better. They could have benefited from actually having more secrets and espionage, and perhaps a little bit less in the way of battles.

Ultimately, this finale is going to be important for crafting the future of Marvel, but the company needs to look beyond its own shows and movies for answers now. Instead, they have to look towards what is working in terms of audience tastes now, and that is a touch of something new.

