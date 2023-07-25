Law & Order season 23 premiere date: Best-case scenario

If you are more than a little excited to see Law & Order season 23 eventually arrive on NBC, you are not alone! However, at the same time you may also know that we are looking at a considerably long wait that comes with its fair share of uncertainties.

If we are going to talk about things from a big-picture standpoint, one thing that we should go ahead and note is this: Not a single word of season 23 has even been written as of this writing. That should be a primary indicator that we are going to be waiting a long time. The WGA strike is ongoing, and the actors of SAG-AFTRA joined them earlier this month. Until both parties get paid what they deserve, neither will be back at work. There’s a reason why NBC opted to push the entire Law & Order franchise off the fall schedule.

So with this in mind, what’s the earliest you could see the franchise back? We’re not at the point yet where we would consider January a pipe dream and with that in mind, let’s go ahead and just label that the best-case scenario. This would take the strikes ending by the end of the summer, which will really depend on how desperate the streaming services and studios get. They need to recognize that there aren’t going to be a lot of compromises, and their own stubbornness is hard to gauge.

If the strikes go into October, however, the entire timeline changes once again. Then we are looking at an instance where we are going to be waiting until we get around to February or even March.

The most possible episodes

Right now, we would say that it is in the 13-15 range if the January date happens. It’s really hard to envision more, given that we don’t think NBC is going to extend airing the season past May.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news right now on the initial delay

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order season 23?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







