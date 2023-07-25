The Boys season 4: How will Gen V set the stage?

We tend to think most people are aware at this point that we’ll be waiting a long time to see The Boys season 4 premiere. Is that frustrating? Sure, but it doesn’t make it any less true. This is just a symptom of where we are right now with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes having an impact on post-production.

Of course, even if the strikes were not underway, we do tend to think we’d be waiting a while. After all, editing and special effects take time, and Prime Video is not going to release the original show too close to its spin-off.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So while we do endure this really long wait to get the flagship back on the air, there are plenty of reasons to watch Gen V. It starts with a similar tone and a lot of crazy superhero violence, and that’s without mentioning the possibility of some cameos — including some that may not have been announced as of yet.

In the end, though, there is to us one confirmed appearance that stands a little bit out from the pack: Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman. Remember that at the end of season 3, we saw the secret and super-dangerous Supe’s further rise to power within government, and we think that this is positioning her to be an enormous threat in season 4. Her appearance in Gen V could be furthering that along. We still don’t even know the full extent of her endgame! Sure, she has expressed a willingness to regulate certain Supes and yet, she is an extremely powerful one herself. She’s also forged some alliances that were hard to anticipate.

Maybe Gen V will shed some light on this — or, at the very least, set up an even more exciting arc for her in The Boys moving forward.

Related – See the full trailer now for Gen V, in the event that you have not already

How do you think The Boys season 4 will set the stage for Gen V?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







